|
|
McLean, Dr. Iain George Ph.D. Aged 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12 February 2019. Late of Flinder's Beach North Stradbroke Island. Teacher, Bus Driver, Train Enthusiast, Professor, former Proprietor of Tamborine Mountain Coach Service and member of the Stradbroke Island Museum and QLD Omnibus and Coach Society. Devoted Father of Kirsty and Fiona, Father-in-Law of Thomas and Grandfather of Connor and Chase. Brother to Barbara, Neil (dec'd), Helen, Alison and Ailsa. Family and Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Iain's life at 11am on Friday 22 February 2019 at St. George's Anglican Church, Victor Street Birkdale. McCartney Family Funerals Proudly family owned 1300 043 522
Published in Redlands City Bulletin on Feb. 20, 2019