MORGAN, IAN RICHARD Aged 88 years Formally from Redland Bay Passed away peacefully Devoted and Loving Husband to Gladys (Dcd).Cherished Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and friend to many. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Ian's life with a service being held at the Uniting Church, 228-234 Gordon Road, Redland Bay on the 2nd July, 2019 commencing at 10am followed by a private burial at Redland Bay Cemetery. Holland Park - 3849 8411
Published in Redlands City Bulletin on June 26, 2019