HANSEN, Terje "Terry" Late of Alexandra Hills Passed away peacefully In palliative care Aged 89 Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather & friend to many. A service will be held to farewell Terry on Friday 22/02/2019 at Great Southern Memorial Park, 1774 Mt Cotton Rd, Carbrook, commencing at 3:00pm. A special Thank you to St Vincents. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Heart Foundation or Cancer Council. Redlands (07) 3286 9611
Published in Redlands City Bulletin on Feb. 20, 2019