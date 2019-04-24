|
WATTS, (Dr) Vivienne Joy (nee FLETCHER) Late of Redland Bay (Qld) Previously Lake Macquarie (NSW) and Rockhampton (Qld) After continual challenges with cancer over the past thirty years, Vivienne passed away on 10 April, 2019 Adored wife of Dr John Watts; deeply beloved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Sonja and Clinton; devoted Grandmother of Evelyn; loved Sister of Graham and Ray; and much loved Aunt(ee). Family and friends are invited to attend Vivienne's Memorial Service to be held at the Redlands Presbyterian Church, 164 Colburn Ave, Victoria Point, Qld, on Wednesday 1 May 2019 commencing at 10am ALEX GOW FUNERALS Redlands - Ph 3821 4570
Published in Redlands City Bulletin on Apr. 24, 2019