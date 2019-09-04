Home
BERTRAM, Beryl Mavis (nee Lakin) Late of Alexandra Hills Passed away peacefully at Wellington Park Private Care on 30th August 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved Wife of Len. Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Des & Elizabeth, Rob & Roxanne, Jeff & Tania, Lynette & Tony Seibel. Cherished by her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her Brother and Sisters. Family and friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Beryl's life at 11am, Wednesday,4th September 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Boonah Rathdowney Rd, Dugandan (Boonah), followed by interment in Church Cemetery. SOMERVILLE BROS Ph 5463 1155
Published in Redlands City Bulletin on Sept. 4, 2019
