|
|
Janson, Keith 'Ted' Edward Born 18/08/1930 Passed away peacefully on the 25th of October 2019. Beloved Husband of Norma. Sadly missed and Greatly Loved by His Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and their families. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Keith's life 11am on Friday 8th of November at St George's Anglican Church, 33 Thorne Road, Birkdale. Keith's Family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Prins Willem Alexander Village Birkdale for the loving care of "Ted" over the last two years.
Published in Redlands City Bulletin on Nov. 6, 2019