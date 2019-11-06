Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
Shop 1 630-660 Wynnum Road
Morningside, Queensland 4170
(07) 3899 9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith JANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Ted Edward JANSON


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Keith Ted Edward JANSON Notice
Janson, Keith 'Ted' Edward Born 18/08/1930 Passed away peacefully on the 25th of October 2019. Beloved Husband of Norma. Sadly missed and Greatly Loved by His Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and their families. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Keith's life 11am on Friday 8th of November at St George's Anglican Church, 33 Thorne Road, Birkdale. Keith's Family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Prins Willem Alexander Village Birkdale for the loving care of "Ted" over the last two years.



logo
Published in Redlands City Bulletin on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -