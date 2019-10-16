|
|
BOEVINK, Pauline Mary Late of Capalaba Passed away peacefully 10th October 2019 Aged 75 Years Much loved Wife of Paul. Loved Mother of Julie, Mark, Theresa, David, Anthony and Joseph and her Grandchildren. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pauline's Funeral Service to be held at Mt Thompson Crematorium West Chapel, 329 Nursery Rd, Holland Park, Monday 21st October 2019 commencing at 11am. HOLY CROSS FUNERALS PH: 07 3293 0555
Published in Redlands City Bulletin on Oct. 16, 2019